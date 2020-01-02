Anderson, Dawn Lee, 54, of North Platte, died Dec. 30, 2019, at her home. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Franklin, Lonice Royal, 62, of Stapleton, formerly of Victoria, Texas, died Dec. 28, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Local arrangements are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Grigsby, Charles H., 93, of North Platte, died Dec. 29, 2019. Graveside services with Masonic rights and military honor guard will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is charge of arrangements.
Moore, Audrey Lee, 90, of North Platte, died Dec. 30, 2019, at Linden Court. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Randolph, Loretta M., 53, of North Platte, died Dec. 26, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Reed, Mary M., of North Platte, formerly of Mullen, died Dec. 21, 2019 at Linden Court. Services and burial will be in Pennsylvania. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Rudisaile, Edna P., 98, of North Platte, died Dec. 25, 2019, at Linden Court. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Spencer, Hadley B., 26, of Maywood, died Dec. 26, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.