Hawthorne, Lonnie D., 85, of Johnson Lake, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Broken Bow. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel, Lexington, with Pastor Rex Adams officiating. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the Grand Island City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home. Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas, Elizabeth Marie, 66, of North Platte, died Jan. 20, 2020, at her home. Cremation was chosen and a private family service will be held at a later date.
Wendell, Terry Michael, 73, formerly of Wilcox and Grant, died Dec. 23, 2019, at Grandview Medical hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. A celebration of life will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the First Congregational Church, Grant. Light lunch to follow. All are welcome and bring your “Terry” stories and photos. Call 650-642-5072 if there are weather concerns. Condolences may be sent to Ann Wendell at farmall7171@gmail.com. Memorials are suggested to the First Congregational Church of Grant or charity of your choice.
Young, Arlene O., 89, of North Platte, died Jan. 28, 2020, at the Sutherland Care Center. Services are pending at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.