Allen, Ruth V., 95, of North Platte died Jan. 20, 2020, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Gilbert, David G., 79, of Cozad, died Jan. 20, 2020, at Madonna Hospital in Lincoln. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Jill Boyd officiating. Private family burial will be prior to the service at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kenner, Homer, 85, died Jan. 8, 2020, at the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth. Services were Monday, Jan. 13, at the Church of the Nazarene, Ainsworth, with Pastors Russell Thayer and Don Letellier officiating at the service. Memorials are suggested to one of the following: The Omaha Home for Boys, Cal Farley’s, Pacific Garden Mission, Gideons International, Church of the Nazarene of Ainsworth, Wood Lake Union Church or the Military Family Ministries. Online condolences may be shared at hochfuneralhome.com. Hoch Funeral Home, Ainsworth, is in charge of arrangements.
Norlem, June C., 79, of North Platte, died Jan. 21, 2020, at Linden Court. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Thomas, Elizabeth, of North Platte, died Jan. 20, 2020, at her home. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
