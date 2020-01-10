Infante, Maria “Clelia,” 83, of Brule, died Jan. 7, 2020, in North Platte. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Prairie Hills Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala, with Father Bryan Ernest officiating. Interment of cremains will be at the Ogallala Cemetery. A memorial has been established for later designation. Condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com. Prairie Hills Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Linstrom, June E., 93, of Sutherland, died Jan. 8, 2020, at Sutherland Care Center. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Moore, Audrey Lee, 90, of Valentine, died Dec. 30, 2019, at Linden Court. Private family services will be at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Schwartz, Betty Joan, 88, of North Platte, died Jan. 7, 2020, at Centennial Park. Services are pending with Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Thompson, Maurice “Tuffy,” 86, of Broken Bow, formerly of the Ortello Valley area, died Jan. 6, 2020, at the Brookestone View in Broken Bow. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the United Methodist Church, Broken Bow, with Pastor Bill Williams officiating. A private family burial will be prior to services at the Ortello Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with family greeting friends 5-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, at Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Memorials are suggested to Ortello Valley Cemetery or Anselmo Fire and Rescue. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements for the Thompson Family.
Vermeer, Lois F., 85, died Jan. 4, 2020, at the Manor on Marston Lake in Littleon, Colorado. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. James Presbyterian Church, Littleton, Colorado, with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Medical Benevolence Foundation, 9555 Sam Houston Parkway S., Suite 170, Houston, TX 77099. Apollo Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
Willets, Keith L., 99, of Elwood, died Jan. 9, 2020, at Kearney Regional Hospital. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Parkview Baptist Church, Lexington, with Pastor John Shields officiating. Burial will follow at Elwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family present from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, at Berryman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.