Farmer, Ruth, 87, of Sutherland, died Jan. 16, 2020, at home. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, North Platte.
Harris, William “Bill,” of Ogallala, died Jan. 16, 2020, at the Indian Hills Manor in Ogallala. Services are pending at Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala.
Harwager, Bill, 76, of Arnold, died Jan. 12, 2020, at home. Services will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Higgins, Evelyn, 86, died Jan. 12, 2020, at Great Plains Health. Private family services will be at a later date. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Kenner, Homer, 85, died Jan. 8, 2020, at the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth. Services were Monday, Jan. 13, at the Church of the Nazarene, Ainsworth, with Pastors Russell Thayer and Don Letellier officiating at the service. Memorials are suggested to one of the following: The Omaha Home for Boys, Cal Farley’s, Pacific Garden Mission, Gideons International, Church of the Nazarene of Ainsworth, Wood Lake Union Church or the Military Family Ministries. Online condolences may be shared at hochfuneralhome.com. Hoch Funeral Home, Ainsworth, is in charge of arrangements.
Mentzer, Donald, 83, died Jan. 15, 2020, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Organ, Gordon R., 77, of Keystone, died Jan. 12, 2020, at his home. Services are pending at Draucker Funeral Home.
Pierce, Earl W., 93, of Callaway, died Jan. 10, 2020, at the Callaway Good Life Center. Burial with military honors will be at Burke, South Dakota, at a later date. Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Callaway, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.