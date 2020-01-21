Fegler, Ilo Eliene (Jansen), 89, of Ogallala, died Jan. 11, 2020, at Indian Hills Manor Nursing Home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 25, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ogallala, with Pastor John Stubenrouch officiating. You are encouraged to wear Nebraska Husker attire to the service. Cremation was chosen. Interment of cremains will be in the Scottsbluff Fairview Cemetery at a later date. A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Kenner, Homer, 85, died Jan. 8, 2020, at the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth. Services were Monday, Jan. 13, at the Church of the Nazarene, Ainsworth, with Pastors Russell Thayer and Don Letellier officiating at the service. Memorials are suggested to one of the following: The Omaha Home for Boys, Cal Farley’s, Pacific Garden Mission, Gideons International, Church of the Nazarene of Ainsworth, Wood Lake Union Church or the Military Family Ministries. Online condolences may be shared at hochfuneralhome.com. Hoch Funeral Home, Ainsworth, is in charge of arrangements.
Messersmith, Rhonda, 83, of North Platte, died Jan. 18, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Pierce, Earl W., 93, of Callaway, died Jan. 10, 2020, at the Callaway Good Life Center. Burial with military honors will be at Burke, South Dakota, at a later date. Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Callaway, is in charge of arrangements.
