Anderson, Donald “Rick,” 66, of North Platte, died July 13, 2019, at Cozad. Graveside services with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Daly, Ronald W., 75, of North Platte, died July 13, 2019, at his home. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Parker, Donna R., 75, of North Platte, died July 11, 2019, at Great Plains Health. There will be a private family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Star, Michael E., 61, of North Platte, died July 12, 2019 at his home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Mariah Lutheran Church, Hershey, with Pastor J.A. Welsh of Grace Lutheran Church and Pastor Jeff Cottingham officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, near Hershey. Celebration of life and visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Mariah Lutheran Church. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Zimmerman, Berneice Mae, 85, of North Platte, died July 11, 2019, at the North Platte Care Center. Services are pending at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
