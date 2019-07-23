Lemmer, Betty B., 94, of Lexington, died Dec. 30, 2018, in Lexington. A memorial graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at St. Ann’s Cemetery, Lexington. Lunch will follow the service at 2202 Deer Crest, Cozad. Please RSVP to 720-354-2026.

Synovec, Nola Mae (Bachkora Moog), 90, of North Platte, died July 22, 2019, at home. Arrangements are pending with Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.

Wade, Marie L., 65, of North Platte, died July 17, 2019, at the Sutherland Care Center. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

