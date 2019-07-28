Brock, Marilyn Sue, 69, of Gothenburg, died July 27, 2019, at her home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the American Lutheran Church with Pastor Jon Mapa officiating. Burial will follow in the Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m., with the family present from 4-6 p.m., Monday, July 29, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Memorials may be given to the American Lutheran Church, 1512 Ave. G, Gothenburg, NE 69138, or the Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree St NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com
