Duggan, Mary E., 80, of Dickens, died July 23, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending with Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Grabenstein, Gene Weldon, 77, of Eustis, died July 22, 2019, at St. Luke’s Assisted Living, Kearney. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 29, at St. John Lutheran Church, Eustis, with Pastor Steve Berke officiating. Burial will follow at Eustis East Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, July 28, at St. John Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Wade, Marie L., 65, of North Platte, died July 17, 2019, at the Sutherland Care Center. Services are pending with Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
