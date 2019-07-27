Beed, Richard Everett “Dick,” 74, of North Platte, died July 25, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services, with military honors, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Cremation was chosen. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Gibson, Karen E., 77, of Cozad, died July 25, 2019, at Emerald Care Nursing, Cozad. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the Cozad United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Gahn officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Arcadia Cemetery, Arcadia. Visitation with closed casket will be from 1-5 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Berryman Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
McCarty, Patsy R. “Pat” Nisley, 92, of North Platte and Omaha, died July 26, 2019, at Emerald Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Cozad. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with the Rev. Jeremy Rinke officiating. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday, July 29, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.