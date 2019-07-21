Wade, Marie L., 65, of North Platte, died July 17, 2019, at the Sutherland Care Center. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Smith, Keith Dale, 85, of Cozad, died July 20, 2019, at his home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Cozad United Methodist Church with the Pastor Doug Gahn officiating. Burial will follow at Cozad Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. with family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.
