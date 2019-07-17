Arensdorf, Jason J., 41, of Lincoln, formerly of Tryon, died July 15, 2019, at his home. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Crago, Debra “Debbie” E., 69, of North Platte, died July 15, 2019, at her home. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Jergensen, Dale I., 101, of North Platte, died July 15, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, at First Baptist Church with Pastor Clint Walker officiating. Inurnment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Markussen, Norma J., 85, of Ogallala, died July 14, 2019, at her home in Ogallala. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, at the Prairie Hills Funeral Home chapel, Ogallala. Inurnment will be in the Arthur Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Keith County Food Pantry in Norma’s memory. Online condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com. Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.
