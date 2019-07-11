Biss, James Kevin, 58, of North Platte, died July 6, 2019, in Omaha of cancer. Services are pending at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Buckley, Lonnie Loy, 74, of North Platte, died July 8, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Shaw, Vina Marie “Rusty,” 83, of North Platte, died July 8, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.