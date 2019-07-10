Biss, James Kevin, 58, of North Platte, died July 6, 2019, in Omaha of cancer. Services are pending with Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Buckley, Lonnie Loy, 74, of North Platte, died July 8, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending with Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Conley, James “Jim” M. Sr., 81, of North Platte, died June 29, 2019, at Linden Court. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at First Baptist Church. Burial will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Fagan, Ruth J., 89, of Anselmo, died July 8, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Kearney. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, at St. Anselm’s Catholic Church, Anselmo, with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be in the St. Anselm’s Catholic Cemetery, Anselmo. Rosary will be at at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at St Anselm’s Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to the Ruth Fagan Memorial. Online condolences can be left at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Shaw, Vina Marie “Rusty,” 83, of North Platte, died July 8, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending with Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Thanel, Bonnie L., 91, of Brady, died July 9, 2019, at her home. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
