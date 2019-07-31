Baxter, Everald L., 89, of North Platte, formerly of Maxwell, died July 29, 2019, at Linden Court. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the First Baptist Church, Maxwell. Burial will follow at the Plainview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Maxwell. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Simonton, Doneta D., 86, of Broken Bow, died July 28, 2019, at Heritage of Bel Air, Norfolk. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the United Methodist Church, Broken Bow, with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Purdum Cemetary. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Govier Brother Mortuary, Broken Bow. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangement.
Snider, Paul L., 91, of Lexington, died July 28, 2019, at the Plum Creek Health Care Community. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Buffalo Grove Presbyterian Church, rural Lexington, with pastoral associate Brent Block officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Buffalo Grove Presbyterian Cemetery. There will be no visitation. The casket will be closed. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Lexington Volunteer Fire Department or Grand Generation Center in Lexington. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Young, Helen M., 97, of Lexington, died July 29, 2019, at Avamere, Lexington. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at First Presbyterian Church, Lexington, with Pastor Eddie Mariel officiating. Burial will be prior to the service at Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Memorials are suggested to Lexington Public Library towards books on tape for the blind. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
