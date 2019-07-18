Emert, JoAnne, 72, of North Platte, died July 15, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Cremation was chosen. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, with the Rev. Dr. Douglas A. Delp officiating. The memorial book may be signed prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Fur the Love of Paws. Online condolences may be shared at at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Nelson, Horace M., 85, of Thedford, died July 16, 2019, at the North Platte Care Center. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, at the Bethel Assembly of God Church, Thedford, with Pastor Ron Masten officiating. Burial with military honors will be at the Dunning Cemetery. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until the service time Monday, July 22, at the Bethel Assembly of God Church. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Memorials are suggested to the family. Mullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Wade, Marie L., 65, of North Platte, died July 17, 2019, at the Sutherland Care Center. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
