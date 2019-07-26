Gibson, Karen E., 77, of Cozad, died July 25, 2019, at Emerald Care Nursing, Cozad. Arrangements are pending with Berryman Funeral Home.
Lovitt, Lance Wayne, 46, of Mason City, died July 22, unexpectedly at his home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, in the United Methodist Church, Ansley, with Pastor Lori Stevens officiating with assistance from the Rev. Sandy Carpenter. Inurnment will be at a later date at Mason City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Tehama Shriners Transportation Fund of Hastings or to the family in establishing a scholarship for Ansley High School seniors. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow, is in charge of arrangements.
Martinez, Mary J., 80, of North Platte, died July 25, 2019, at the Josie Harper Residence Hospice House, Omaha. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Rev. Josh Brown as celebrant. Burial will be at North Platte Cemetery. Christian wake services with closed casket will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. The register book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
