Jergensen, Dale I., 101, of North Platte, died July 15, 2019 at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Nelson, Harry A., 94, of North Platte, died July 14, 2019 at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at First Christian Church with the Rev. Jan Ekstedt officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Zimmerman, Berneice Mae, 85, of North Platte, died July 11, 2019, at the North Platte Care Center. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating. Inurnment will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.