Blaydes, Dolores C., 87, of Johnson Lake, died Nov. 11, 2019, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Rangel, Ruby, 95, of Lexington, died Nov. 13, 2019, at Lexington Regional Health Center. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Kemp, Jerry, 68, of Tryon, died Nov. 11, 2019, at home. Cremation was chosen. Private family services will be at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
