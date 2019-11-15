Blaydes, Dolores C., 87, of Johnson Lake, died Nov. 11, 2019, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.

Rangel, Ruby, 95, of Lexington, died Nov. 13, 2019, at Lexington Regional Health Center. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.

Kemp, Jerry, 68, of Tryon, died Nov. 11, 2019, at home. Cremation was chosen. Private family services will be at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

