Duckworth, Evelyn L., 91, of North Platte, died Nov. 6, 2019, at the North Platte Care Center. Services are pending with Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Glebe-Smith, Betty Yvonne, 84, of North Platte, died Nov. 8, 2019, at The Arbors in Lincoln. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
LaVaughn Lauby, 93, of Lexington, died Nov. 6, 2019, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at St. Ann Catholic Church, Lexington, with Father Matt Koperski, officiating. Burial will be at the St. Ann Cemetery prior to the memorial Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Ann Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Payton, Michael A., 38, of Callaway, died Nov. 5, 2019, at Callaway District Hospital. Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Callaway, is in charge of arrangements.
