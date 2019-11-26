Bruce, Lucille Fern, 94, of North Platte, died Nov. 21, 2019, at the North Platte Care Center. Cremation was chosen and family will have a private graveside service at the Seneca Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Gibbens, Verda M., 85, of Gothenburg, formerly of Cozad, died Nov. 25, 2019, at Hilltop Estates in Gothenburg. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Gothenburg. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
McFarland, Sandra “Sandy” Rae, 73, of Lexington, died Nov. 23, 2019, at Avamere in Lexington. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Avamere with Chad Boling officiating. In honor of Sandy, her family requests guests wear her favorite color, purple, to the service. Memorials are suggested to her family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Nuzum, Scott Alan, of Gillette, Wyoming, died Nov. 16, 2019. A celebration of his life was in Gillette.
Ostergard, Mary Ann, 89, of Gothenburg, died Nov. 21, 2019, in Gothenburg. Services are pending at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel.
Pitre, Vivian, 66, of Sutherland, died Nov. 23, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Pickett, Jeanenne Kay (Votaw), 83, of Laramie, Wyoming, formerly of Wellfleet and Curtis, died Nov. 11, 2019, in Greeley, Colorado. Per Jeanenne’s request, there will be no service at this time. A memorial service to celebrate her life is being planned for next summer.
Rosenberg, Mary E., 81, of North Platte passed away November 23, 2019 at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
