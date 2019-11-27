Benjamin, Ramona R., 87, of North Platte, died Nov. 25, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Britt, Mark Franklin, 53, of Gothenburg, died Nov. 24, 2019, at his home. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad, with Pastor Jill Boyd officiating. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m., with family present from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29, at the Berryman Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to CASA or to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Cooley, Burdette M., 80, of Lemoyne, died Nov. 26, 2019, at his home. Services are pending at Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala.
Pitre, Vivian, 66, of Sutherland, died Nov. 23, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Sullivan, Bernadine M., 94 of Kearney, formerly of Eddyville, died Nov. 25, 2019, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
