Bancroft, Karolee Anne, 75, of North Platte, died Nov. 1, 2019, at Linden Court. Cremation was chosen. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, South Dakota. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Carpenter, Deloris P., 83, of North Platte, died Nov. 4, 2019, at Linden Court. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Childers, Connie Lynn, 67, of Maxwell, died Nov. 4, 2019 at Great Plains Health. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the First Baptist Church with Darrell Drullinger officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., with the family receiving friends 6-8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Dorris, Wilton H., 89, of Lemoyne, died Nov. 1, 2019, at the Ogallala Community Hospital. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Arthur Baptist Church with Duane Dunwoody and Bill Forbes officiating. A memorial has been established at the Lemoyne Senior Center. Burial will be at the Arthur Cemetery. Services will be livestreamed and online condolences may be shared at drauckerfuneralhome.com. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Hagan, Francis Jr., 82, of Newark, Delaware, formerly of Lexington, died Monday, Oct. 28, in Newark. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington, with Pastor Anne Gahn officiating. The casket will be closed and there will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
Shannon, Colleen (Whyte), 62, died Oct. 30, 2019, in Reno, Nevada. Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Sherman, Morris G., 83, of Brule, died Oct. 30, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the United Church of Christ, Congregational, Brule, with Pastor Lisa Hadler officiating. Burial will be at Brule Cemetery. The register book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Draucker Funeral Home Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Brule Lions Club and the United Church of Christ, Congregational, Brule. Services will be livestreamed and online condolences may be shared at drauckerfuneralhome.com. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Wheeler, Barbara Ann, 81, of Story City, Iowa, formerly of Lexington, died Nov. 1, 2019, in Story City, Iowa. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
