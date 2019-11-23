DeGroff, Kenneth R., 62, of Blue Hill, died Nov. 17, 2019, at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Hastings Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Matt Sass officiating. Apfel Funeral Home, Hastings, is in charge of arrangements.
Green, Barbara Mae, 79, of North Platte, formerly of Sutherland, died Nov. 22, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow at the Riverview Cemetery, south of Sutherland. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with family greeting friends from 6-7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Odean Colonial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Sutherland Rodeo Committee. Odean Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Heller, Elsa, 92, of Cozad, died Nov. 16, 2019, at Meadowlark Pointe Assisted Living. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the American Lutheran Church with Pastor Steve Berke officiating. Burial will be at Cozad Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Berryman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at berryamfuneralhome.com. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kinnan, Bill D., 70, fomerly of Cozad, died Nov. 14, 2019, at Tucson, Arizona. Cremation was chosen. Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Cozad United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Gahn officiating. Inurnment will be at Fairview Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Berryman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ostergard, Mary Ann, 89, of Gothenburg, died Nov. 21, 2019, in Gothenburg. Services are pending at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel.
Nielsen, Jess Conrad, 93, of North Platte, died Nov. 22, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Arrangements are pending with Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Madison, Dorothy Rose, 95, of North Platte, formerly of Roscoe, passed away Nov. 21, 2019, at Linden Court in North Platte. Services will be at 2 p.m. MT Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala, with the Rev. Chuck Rager of the United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will be at the Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Draucker Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the United Church of Christ, Congregational. 302 N. Spruce St., Ogallala, NE, 69153. Online condolences may be shared and services will be livestreamed at drauckerfuneralhome.com. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Seadore, Raymond L., 80, of Callaway, died Nov. 18, 2019, at the Callaway Good Life Center. Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway is in charge of arrangements.
