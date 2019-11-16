Baird, Virginia, 84, of Big Springs, died Nov. 14, 2019, at the Indian Hills Manor in Ogallala. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Zion Lutheran Church, Big Springs, with the Rev. Trenton D. Christensen officiating. Burial will be at Big Springs Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at drauckerfuneralhome.com. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Blaydes, Dolores C., 87, of Johnson Lake, died Nov. 11, 2019, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Kemp, Jerry, 68, of Tryon, died Nov. 11, 2019, at home. Cremation was chosen. Private family services will be at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Linder, Makayla M., 33, of Cozad, died Nov. 14, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Services are pending with Berryman Funeral Home.
Meredith, Florence, 94, of Gothenburg, died Nov. 14, 2019, in Gothenburg. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, with the Rev. Jeff Cottingham officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens, North Platte. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel. A memorial has been established for her great-grandchildren’s education. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Rangel, Ruby, 95, of Lexington, died Nov. 13, 2019, at Lexington Regional Health Center, in Lexington. A memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at St. Ann Catholic Church, Lexington, with Father Jose Chavez officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Ann Cemetery, Lexington. Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Rosary will follow visitation. Memorials are suggested to St. Ann Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
