Jameson, Gary, 78, of Tryon, died Nov. 10, 2019, at home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at McPherson County High School. Per his request, dress casual; wear your hats and enjoy the celebration of life. Cremation was chosen. The register book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the McPherson County Fire and Ambulance Fund. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Johnson, Joanne Rutledge (O’Brien), 71, died Nov. 9, 2019. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Eclipse Cemetery, south of Mullen, with Pastor Bob Teters officiating. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Mullen Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Murphy, Pete, 85, died Nov. 9, 2019, at Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Broken Bow, with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial with military honors will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Giltner. Memorials will be decided at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com.
McKeone, Elizabeth “Betty” Lou, 88, of Cozad, died Nov. 9, 2019, at Linden Court in North Platte. Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Cozad United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Gahn officiating. The memorial book may be signed from 1-8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, at Berryman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared berrymanfuneralhome.com. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Payton, Michael A., 38, of Callaway, died Nov. 5, 2019, at Callaway District Hospital. Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Callaway, is in charge of arrangements.
