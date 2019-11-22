Dilsaver, Royce, 86, formerly of North Platte, died Nov. 20, 2019, at Julesburg, Colorado. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Ostergard, Mary Ann, 89, of Gothenburg, died Nov. 21, 2019, in Gothenburg. Services are pending at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel.
Prentice, Thomas “Tom,” 93, of Mullen, died Nov. 20, 2019, at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Mullen. Services will be at 11 a.m. MT Monday, Nov. 25, at the Sandhills Community Bible Church, Mullen, with Pastor Bob Teters officiating. Burial with military honors will be at the Cedarview Cemetery, Mullen. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Mullen Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Mullen American Legion. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com
Seadore, Raymond L., 80, of Callaway, died Nov. 18, 2019, at the Callaway Good Life Center. Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway is in charge of arrangements.
Warta, Terri L., 64, of Cozad, died Nov. 19, 2019, at Cozad Community Hospital. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Cozad Christian Church with Pastor Mike Moore officiating. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
