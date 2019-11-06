Bancroft, Karolee Anne, 75, of North Platte, died Nov. 1, 2019, at Linden Court. Cremation was chosen. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, South Dakota. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Carpenter, Deloris P., 84, died Nov. 4, 2019, at Linden Court. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, with Pastor Vaughn Fahrenbruck officiating. Burial will be at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Hagerstown, Maryland. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Mazanec, Bernece F., 96, of Columbia, Missouri, formerly of Overton, died Nov. 4, 2019, in Columbia. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in the Overton Cemetery. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
Shannon, Colleen (Whyte), 62, died Oct. 30, 2019, in Reno, Nevada. Services will be scheduled at a later date.
