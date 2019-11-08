Bancroft, Karolee Anne, 75, of North Platte, died Nov. 1, 2019, at Linden Court. Cremation was chosen. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, South Dakota. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Duckworth, Evelyn L., 91, of North Platte, died Nov. 6, 2019, at the North Platte Care Center. Services are pending with Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Payton, Michael A., 38, of Callaway, died Nov. 5, 2019, at Callaway District Hospital. Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Callaway, is in charge of arrangements.
Shannon, Colleen (Whyte), 62, died Oct. 30, 2019, in Reno, Nevada. Services will be scheduled at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.