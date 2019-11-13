Heller, Miller Kelley, 98, died Nov. 10, 2019, at the age of 98. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Open Bible Church, Dunning, with Pastor Mark Sievering officiating. Burial will follow in the Dunning Cemetery, Dunning. Memorials are suggested to Blaine County Foundation or Sandhills Museum. A visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com.
Kraft, Edwin C., 82, of Roscoe, died Nov. 10, 2019, at Perkins County Community Hospital in Grant. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the First United Methodist Church, Ogallala, with Rev. Chuck Rager officiating. Burial will be in the Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, which is in charge of arrangements.
Meier, Clair “Ernie,” 57, of Ogallala died Nov. 10, 2019, at the Ogallala Community Hospital. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, Ogallala, with Rev. Chuck Rager officiating. Cremation has been chosen. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Prairie Hills Funeral Home in Ogallala. Memorials are suggested to the Children’s Diabetes Foundation in Ernie’s memory. Online condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com. Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.
Payton, Michael Allen, 38, of Callaway, died Nov. 5, 2019, at Callaway District Hospital. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Callaway Community Church with Pastor Dean Haidle officiating. Private burial will be held prior to the service. A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.