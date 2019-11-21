Bossung, LaJean L., 79, of Lexington, died Nov. 17, 2019, at the Lexington Regional Health Center. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Parkview Baptist Church, Lexington with Pastor Bill Ohlmann officiating. Inurnment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Cremation will follow. Memorials are suggested to the MaDonna Rehabilitation Stroke Recovery Unit or Lexington Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dilsaver, Royce, 86, formerly of North Platte, died Nov. 20, 2019, at Julesburg, Colorado. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Fredericksen, Herman Theodore, 91, formerly of Cozad, died Nov. 19, 2019, at Chadron. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Cozad Christian Church with Pastor Mike Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Cozad Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Mattox, Shirley Jean, 83, of Broken Bow, died Nov. 19, 2019, at the CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Govier Brothers Chapel, Broken Bow, with the Rev. Mary Jane Gockley officiating. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Memorials are suggested to the St. John’s Episcopal Church or Broken Bow Fire & Rescue Unit. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Seadore, Raymond L., 80, of Callaway, died Nov. 18, 2019, at the Callaway Good Life Center. Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway is in charge of arrangements.
Warta, Terri L., 64, of Cozad, died Nov. 19, 2019, at Cozad Community Hospital. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Werkmeister, R. Lucille, 89, of Maywood, died Nov. 19, 2019, in North Platte. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Maywood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Blase-Wetzel-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Curtis. Memorials are suggested to the Maywood Community Hall. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Wetzel-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
