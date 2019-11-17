Blaydes, Dolores C., 87, of Johnson Lake, died Nov. 11, 2019, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Engbrecht, JoAnn, 81, of North Platte, died Nov. 16, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the First Presbyterian Church. Inurnment will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. The memorial book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Carpenter Memorial Chapel In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund or to the Presbyterian Church. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Kemp, Jerry, 68, of Tryon, died Nov. 11, 2019, at home. Cremation was chosen. Private family services will be at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Linder, Makayla M., 33, of Cozad, died Nov. 14, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Services are pending with Berryman Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.