Cooley, Burdette M., 80, of Lemoyne, died Nov. 26, 2019, at his home. Services are pending at Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala.

Pitre, Vivian, 66, of Sutherland, died Nov. 23, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.

Stewart, Cameron Dee, 87, of Ogallala, died Nov. 27, 2019, at Ogallala Community Hospital. Service are tentatively scheduled for Jan. 25, 2020. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.

Sullivan, Bernadine M., 94 of Kearney, formerly of Eddyville, died Nov. 25, 2019, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.

Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.