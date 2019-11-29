Cooley, Burdette M., 80, of Lemoyne, died Nov. 26, 2019, at his home. Services are pending at Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala.
Pitre, Vivian, 66, of Sutherland, died Nov. 23, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Stewart, Cameron Dee, 87, of Ogallala, died Nov. 27, 2019, at Ogallala Community Hospital. Service are tentatively scheduled for Jan. 25, 2020. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Sullivan, Bernadine M., 94 of Kearney, formerly of Eddyville, died Nov. 25, 2019, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
