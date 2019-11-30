Cooley, Burdette M., 80, of Lemoyne, died Nov. 26, 2019, at his home. Services are pending at Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala.
Stewart, Cameron Dee, 87, of Ogallala, died Nov. 27, 2019, at Ogallala Community Hospital. Services are tentatively scheduled for Jan. 25, 2020. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Sullivan, Bernadine M., 94 of Kearney, formerly of Eddyville, died Nov. 25, 2019, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at St. Ann Catholic Church, Lexington, with Father Matt Koperski, Father Paul Colling and Pastor Ken Hutson officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, near Eddyville. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel, Lexington. A wake service will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Eddyville Community Center, Eddyville American Legion Auxiliary or Donor’s Choice. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.