Anderson, Barbara E. “Barbie,” 67, of Cozad died Nov. 17, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at First Church of The Nazarene in Cozad with Pastor Susan Sukraw officiating. Burial will be at Edison Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family present from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, at Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Blaydes, Dolores C., 87, of Johnson Lake, died Nov. 11, 2019, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Bossung, LaJean L., 79, of Lexington, died Nov. 17, 2019, at the Lexington Regional Health Center. Funeral arrangements are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Broge, Craig C., 59, of Sutherland, died Nov. 19, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Cooper, Richard Eugene “Josh,” 67, of Stapleton, died Nov. 16, 2019 at his home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Rev. Eric Mockaitis officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Marine Corps and a private burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Veterans Association of Logan County. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kemp, Jerry, 68, of Tryon, died Nov. 11, 2019, at home. Cremation was chosen. Private family services will be at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
