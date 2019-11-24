Bruce, Lucille Fern, 94, of North Platte, died Nov. 21, 2019, at the North Platte Care Center. Cremation was chosen and family will have a private graveside service at the Seneca Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Nielsen, Jess Conrad, 93, of North Platte, died Nov. 22, 2019, at Great Plains Health. In keeping with Jess’s wishes, the casket will be closed and the family will have a private graveside service in Fort McPherson National Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the 20th Century Veterans Memorial or First Presbyterian Church for preservation of the pipe organ. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Ostergard, Mary Ann, 89, of Gothenburg, died Nov. 21, 2019, in Gothenburg. Services are pending at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel.
Pitre, Vivian, 66, of Sutherland, died Nov. 23, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
