Bancroft, Karolee Anne, 75, of North Platte, died Nov. 1, 2019, at Linden Court. Cremation was chosen. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, South Dakota. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Contreras, Cosmo Daniel Jr., 44 — 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery. Christian wake services: 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8, Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Visitation: noon-8 p.m., with family 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Duckworth, Evelyn L., 91, of North Platte, died Nov. 6, 2019, at the North Platte Care Center. Services are pending with Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Finney, Hazelle M., 103, of Mullen, formerly of Seneca, died Nov. 4, 2019, at the Pioneer Memorial Care Home in Mullen. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the United Church of Christ, Thedford, with Pastor Les Parmenter officiating. Burial will be at Seneca Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. MT Friday, Nov. 8, at the Mullen Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Thedford Rescue Unit or the United Church of Christ, Thedford. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Mullen Funeral Home/Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Payton, Michael A., 38, of Callaway, died Nov. 5, 2019, at Callaway District Hospital. Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Callaway, is in charge of arrangements.
Reynolds, Shirley Elaine, 82, of Litchfield died Nov. 5, 2019, at home. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Christian Church, Litchfield, with Duane Osnes and Dave Faris officiating. Burial will follow services at the Litchfield Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Fellowship of Christian Farmers. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Shannon, Colleen (Whyte), 62, died Oct. 30, 2019, in Reno, Nevada. Services will be scheduled at a later date.
