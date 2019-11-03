Bancroft, Karolee Anne, 75, of North Platte, died Nov. 1, 2019, at Linden Court. Cremation was chosen. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, South Dakota. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.

Clouatre, Teresa, 58, of North Platte, died Nov. 2, 2019, at Great Plains Health after a short illness. Services are pending at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.

Shannon, Colleen (Whyte), 62, died Oct. 30, 2019, in Reno, Nevada. Services will be scheduled at a later date.

Wheeler, Barbara Ann, 81, of Story City, Iowa, formerly of Lexington, died Nov. 1, 2019, in Story City, Iowa. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.

