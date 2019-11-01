Baylie, Linda M., 65, of North Platte, died Oct. 31, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Bayne, Roger A., 68, of Broken Bow, died Oct. 29, 2019, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow. Memorial services will be at a later date. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Shannon, Colleen (Whyte), 62, died Oct. 30, 2019, in Reno, Nevada. Services will be scheduled at a later date.

Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.