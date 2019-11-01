Baylie, Linda M., 65, of North Platte, died Oct. 31, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Bayne, Roger A., 68, of Broken Bow, died Oct. 29, 2019, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow. Memorial services will be at a later date. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Shannon, Colleen (Whyte), 62, died Oct. 30, 2019, in Reno, Nevada. Services will be scheduled at a later date.
