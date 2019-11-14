Marten, Karl, 76, of Broken Bow, died Nov. 13, 2019, at the Jennie M. Melham Medical Center in Broken Bow. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Halsey School Gymnasium, Halsey, with Pastor Mark Sievering officiating. Burial will be in the Purdum Cemetery. A visitation with the family receiving friends will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Magnuson, Rodney D., 77, of North Platte, died Nov. 13, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Parkview Community Church of the Nazarene with Pastor James Trippett officiating. Burial will be at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation with family receiving friends will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. A memorial has been established. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
