Blaydes, Dolores C., 87, of Johnson Lake, died Nov. 11, 2019, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Bossung, LaJean L., 79, of Lexington, died Nov. 17, 2019, at the Lexington Regional Health Center. Funeral arrangements are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Engbrecht, JoAnn, 81, of North Platte, died Nov. 16, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services have been postponed until a later date. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Gordon, Alfred Charles, 84, of North Platte, died Nov. 17, 2019, at his home. Graveside services with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens with Chaplain Gary Smith officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Horn, Milrae E., 88, of rural Broken Bow, died Nov. 15, 2019, at the Jennie Melham Medical Center in Broken Bow. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Burr Oak Church, south of Broken Bow. Burial will be at Broken Bow Cemetery. A visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the family greeting friends 5-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, at Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow. Memorials are suggested to the Homeward Trail Bible Camp. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Kemp, Jerry, 68, of Tryon, died Nov. 11, 2019, at home. Cremation was chosen. Private family services will be at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Lakey, Donald Ray “Don,” 88, of North Platte, died Nov. 18, 2019, at home. Services are pending with Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Linder, Makayla M., 33, of Cozad, died Nov. 14, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Cozad Church of Christ with Steve Curtice officiating. Burial will be at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, at Berryman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. NBerryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
