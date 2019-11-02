Bancroft, Karolee Anne, 75, of North Platte, died Nov. 1, 2019, at Linden Court. Cremation was chosen. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, South Dakota. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Bayne, Roger A., 68, of Broken Bow, died Oct. 29, 2019, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow. Memorial services will be at a later date. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Johnson, Dorothy J., 93, of Lincoln, formerly of Ogallala, died Oct. 31, 2019, at Old Cheney Rehabilitation in Lincoln. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the First United Methodist Church, Ogallala, with the Rev. Chuck Rager officiating. Burial will be at the Ogallala Cemetery. A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com. Services will be livestreamed at methodistchurchogallala.com. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, which is in charge of arrangements.
Shannon, Colleen (Whyte), 62, died Oct. 30, 2019, in Reno, Nevada. Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Wheeler, Barbara Ann, 81, of Story City, Iowa, formerly of Lexington, died Nov. 1, 2019, in Story City, Iowa. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Welden, Geraldine “Gerri,” 70, of North Platte, died Nov. 1, 2019. Services are pending with Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
