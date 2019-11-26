Bruce, Lucille Fern, 94, of North Platte, died Nov. 21, 2019, at the North Platte Care Center. Cremation was chosen and family will have a private graveside service at the Seneca Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Nuzum, Scott Alan, of Gillette, Wyoming, died Nov. 16, 2019. A celebration of his life was in Gillette.
Ostergard, Mary Ann, 89, of Gothenburg, died Nov. 21, 2019, in Gothenburg. A memorial service will be in spring. The memorial book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with family present from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church, Gothenburg, and NPR. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Pitre, Vivian, 66, of Sutherland, died Nov. 23, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Pickett, Jeanenne Kay (Votaw), 83, of Laramie, Wyoming, formerly of Wellfleet and Curtis, died Nov. 11, 2019, in Greeley, Colorado. Per Jeanenne’s request, there will be no service at this time. A memorial service to celebrate her life is being planned for next summer.
Rosenberg, Mary E., 81, of North Platte, died Nov. 23, 2019, at Great Plains Health. A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N, Dewey St. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sullivan, Bernadine M., 94 of Kearney, formerly of Eddyville, died Nov. 25, 2019, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
