Barkmeier, Betty Lee, 76, of North Platte, died Oct. 28, 2019, at home. Services are pending with Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Franklin, Rosalie Stuart, 99, of Overland Park, Kansas, formerly of Lexington, died Oct. 25, 2019, at Morningside Place in Overland Park. Mass Of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, with Father Matt Koperski officiating. Burial will be at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery, Lexington. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Carmelite Monastery, 2215 NE. 147th St. Seattle, WA, 98155 or Mount Michael Benedictine Abbey, 22520 Mount Michael Road, Elkhorn, NE 68022. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Grover, Larry L., 77, of Ogallala, died Oct. 23, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. The family chose cremation. No services are scheduled at this time. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Hansen, Lorna M., 90, formerly of Arthur, died Oct. 15, 2019, in North Platte. Services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala, with the Revs. Monte and Susan Reichenberg of the First Presbyterian Church in Moorcraft, Wyoming, officiating. Burial with graveside services will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 2, at Arthur Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, at Draucker Funeral Home Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at drauckerfuneralhome.com Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Michael, Turzah A. Knotwell Hendricks, 90, of Grant, died Oct. 25, 2019, at Perkins County Community Hospital in Grant. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Grant United Methodist Church with Pastor Lorri Kentner officiating. Burial will be at the Grant Fairview Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Hastings Memorial Library, Grant. Condolences can be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.
Potter, P. Stephen, 74, of Gothenburg, died Oct. 24, 2019, at Hilltop Estates in Gothenburg. A celebration of life will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Senior Center in Gothenburg. Memorials are suggested to the Gothenburg High School Cindermates or the North Platte Trails Network-Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Rickertsen, F. Lucile, 92, of Gothenburg, died Sept. 19, 2019, at Stone Hearth Estates in Gothenburg. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at First Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. David Boyd officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Lunch Buddies Program through the Gothenburg Public Schools, 1322 Ave. I, Gothenburg, NE 69138. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Wing, Linda N., 66, of North Platte, died Oct. 25, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Cremation was chosen and there will be no services. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
