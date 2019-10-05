Fairweather, Tina Marie, 59, of North Platte, died Sept. 28, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Johnson, Jennifer, 57, of Sutherland, died Sept. 29, 2019, at the Sutherland Care Center. Cremation was chosen. Services will be at a later date.
Shannon, Melanie, 56, of Kearney, formerly of North Platte, died Sept. 28, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Private services will be at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
