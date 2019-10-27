Anderson, Durl Floyd, 94, of Brady, died Oct. 23, 2019, in Grand Island. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Brady Community Bible Church, with Pastor Robert Litzenberger officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Cozad. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with the family present from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Memorials are suggested to the Brady Community Bible Church. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Diehl, Edith “DeDe” Helen, 87, of Gothenburg, died Oct. 24, 2019, at Meadowlark Point in Cozad. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Evangelical Free Church, Gothenburg, with Pastor Scott Newman officiating. Burial will follow at the Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorials are suggested to Evangelical Free Church. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Hansen, Thorval, 82, of Brady, died Oct. 26, 2019, at Linden Court in North Platte. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Brady Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., with the family present from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, which is in charge of arrangements.
Hasenauer, Mary Lou, 66, of North Platte, died Oct. 25, 2019, at home. Services will be at a later date. Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 28 and 29, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Cremation will follow the viewing. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Ingles, Curtis, 84, of North Platte, died Oct. 25, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Potter, P. Stephen, 74, of Gothenburg, died Oct. 24, 2019, at Hilltop Estates in Gothenburg. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Services are pending with Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.
Wing, Linda N., 66, of North Platte, died Oct. 25, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Cremation was chosen and there will be no services. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
