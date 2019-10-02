Fairweather, Tina Marie, 59, of North Platte, died Sept. 28, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Hanneman, Robert L., 88, of North Platte died Sept. 30, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, with military honors at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Hickenbottom, Pamela Jo, 57, died Sept. 30, 2019, at Brookstone View in Broken Bow. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in the chapel at Brookstone View, Broken Bow. Private burial will be at the Ansley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to go to Ansley Fire & Rescue. A register book can be signed at Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Jacobs, Donald Dee Sr., 82, of North Platte died Oct. 1, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Rev. Josh Brown as celebrant. Christian wake services will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Johnson, Jennifer, 57, of Sutherland, died Sept. 29, 2019, at the Sutherland Care Center. Cremation was chosen. Services will be at a later date.
Landes, Veronica V., 78, of Arthur, died Oct. 1, 2019, in Aurora, Colorado. Services are pending at Draucker Funeral Home.
Sarr, Peggy J. Nichols, 77, of Elwood, died Sept. 30, 2019, in Franklin. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Shannon, Melanie, 56, of Kearney, formerly of North Platte, died Sept. 28, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Private services will be at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
