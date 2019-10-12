Jantzen, Frank E., 102, of Grant, died Oct. 10, 2019, in North Platte. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at New Life Fellowship, Grant, with Pastor John Goodell officiating. Burial will be at Madrid Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to KJLT Radio. Services will be livestreamed and online condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.
Sillasen, Verna L., 88, of Keystone, died Oct. 10, 2019, at the Indian Hills Manor, Ogallala. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at New Hope Church, Ogallala, with Ron Jay officiating. Cremation was chosen. A private family committal of cremains will be at a later date. A register book signing and greeting of friends will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Draucker Funeral Home Chapel. Ogallala. Memorials are suggested to the Paxton Volunteer Fire Department and Keystone-Lemoyne Fire and Rescue Department. Services will be livestreamed and online condolences may be shared at drauckerfuneralhome.com. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
