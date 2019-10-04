Fairweather, Tina Marie, 59, of North Platte, died Sept. 28, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jezbera, Joseph, 72, of Merna, died Oct. 2, 2019, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Berean Bible Church City Campus, Broken Bow. Burial will be at the Broken Bow Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m., with family greeting guests from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6, at Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow. Memorials are suggested to Merna Rescue or Custer Care Center. Online condolences can be left at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Johnson, Jennifer, 57, of Sutherland, died Sept. 29, 2019, at the Sutherland Care Center. Cremation was chosen. Services will be at a later date.
Lawyer, Garry W., 72, of Grant, died Oct. 1, 2019, at Perkins County Hospital, Grant. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the Zion Lutheran Church, Grant, with Pastor Ben Francisco officiating. Burial will be at the Brule Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant. Memorials are suggested to the Rotary Club in Grant, Zion Lutheran Church or to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com. Services will be streamed live at ziongrant.org or bullocklongfuneralhome.com. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.
Shannon, Melanie, 56, of Kearney, formerly of North Platte, died Sept. 28, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Private services will be at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Szwanek, Frank, 95, of Mullen, died Oct. 1, 2019, at the Pioneer Memorial Rest Home, Mullen. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. MT Monday, Oct. 7, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Mullen. Burial with military honors will be at the Cedarview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Mullen Funeral Home. A rosary service will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at St. Mary Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to Pioneer Memorial Rest Home, Cedarview Cemetery, Mullen Ambulance or St. Mary Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. The Mullen Funeral Home and Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.